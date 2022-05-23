Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 0.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $38,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,875,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,239.73. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,320.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,441.45.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,684. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.