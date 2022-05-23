Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $63,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $97.15. 339,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

