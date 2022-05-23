Financial Comparison: TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for trivago and TradeUP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20 TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

trivago presently has a consensus price target of $2.71, suggesting a potential upside of 62.28%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and TradeUP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago 1.72% 3.42% 2.80% TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares trivago and TradeUP Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $427.68 million 1.40 $12.66 million $0.03 55.69 TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Summary

trivago beats TradeUP Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

TradeUP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

