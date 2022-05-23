FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.60 on Monday, reaching $303.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,665. The company has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.