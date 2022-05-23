FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.44. 23,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,175. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

