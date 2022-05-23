FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.64 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,122.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,168. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.