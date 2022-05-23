FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.79.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,620,660. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $151.76 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $477.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.