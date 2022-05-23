FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.23. 13,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.