FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 231,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

