FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,057,000 after buying an additional 111,295 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,057. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

