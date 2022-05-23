FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.08. 13,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.09 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average is $276.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

