FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.27. 6,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.30 and a 200 day moving average of $589.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.