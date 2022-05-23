FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,855. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

