FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 977 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.85. 2,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,842. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.53.

