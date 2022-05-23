FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 98 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.44. 27,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,454. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.