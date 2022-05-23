FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.55 million and $2.54 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000264 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 792,034,293 coins and its circulating supply is 495,858,855 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.