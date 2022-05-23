Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 915,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,041,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

