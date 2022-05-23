Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

