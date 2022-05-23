Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,677 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 1.6% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,375,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,871,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,270,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,706,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446,336 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 525,217 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.