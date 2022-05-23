Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 8,035 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 68,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,360,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

