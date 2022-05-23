Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,318 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. 39,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.