Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.16. 41,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.