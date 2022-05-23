Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,625,874. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 133,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

