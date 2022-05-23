Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,081,000 after buying an additional 1,477,871 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.