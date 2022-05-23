Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 2.9% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 194,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,480 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after buying an additional 44,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $476.18. 18,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,790. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

