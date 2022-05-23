Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 2.9% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 194,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,480 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after buying an additional 44,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.