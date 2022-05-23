Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 176,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

