Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $2,114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,194.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,294.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

