Fortis Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.33. 35,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.03 and its 200-day moving average is $303.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

