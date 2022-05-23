Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

