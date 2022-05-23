Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 119,788 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 4.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $40,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289,354. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

