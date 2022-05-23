Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Critical Contrast

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62% Fresh Del Monte Produce 1.47% 3.54% 1.91%

1.4% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Shineco has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shineco and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shineco and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 6.53 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.25 billion 0.26 $80.00 million $1.32 17.83

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Shineco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. It offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. The company also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

