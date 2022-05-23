FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.00

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.91), with a volume of 3109987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.25 ($1.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.05. The company has a market cap of £376.95 million and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

