Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

