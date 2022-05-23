Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,500 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in News by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in News by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 796,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NWSA stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.