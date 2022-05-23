Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $532,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gartner by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT opened at $250.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.29. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.20 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

