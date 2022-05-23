Gather Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $284,523.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,280.66 or 1.00005767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

