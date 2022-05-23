GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in GDS by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,583 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

