General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,060,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.00. 5,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,171. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

