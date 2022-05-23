General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405,377 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of General Dynamics worth $646,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.62. 7,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,171. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

