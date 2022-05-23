Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GENI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 45.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 140,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,114. The firm has a market cap of $587.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

