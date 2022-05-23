Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $620,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Republic Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $129.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.