Geode Capital Management LLC Has $586.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,978,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $586,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.