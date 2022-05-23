Geode Capital Management LLC Has $586.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,978,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $586,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.
Several brokerages have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
