Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Eversource Energy worth $593,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 112,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.