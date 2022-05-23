Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 428,672 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Valero Energy worth $575,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Valero Energy stock opened at $122.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

