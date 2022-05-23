Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 621,809 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Devon Energy worth $562,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

