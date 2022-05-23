Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $514,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $179.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.