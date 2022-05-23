Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,453 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Vulcan Materials worth $522,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

