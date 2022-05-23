GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,157 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Marten Transport worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

MRTN traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 4,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,425. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

