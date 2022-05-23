GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 50,596 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 123,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 234,878 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 187,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 163,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.58. 914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,671. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

