GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,681. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.